Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNV. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an inline rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Raymond James raised Synovus Financial from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE SNV opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $43.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Tim E. Bentsen sold 4,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $180,394.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,021.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,017 shares of company stock valued at $934,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 60.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

