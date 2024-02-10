Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lowered its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 711.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 92.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Synaptics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Synaptics stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $112.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,828. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.73 and a one year high of $129.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.26 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total value of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

