SVB Leerink Downgrades Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Market Perform

SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has $318.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $324.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Amgen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $295.30.

Get Amgen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Down 1.3 %

AMGN stock opened at $291.12 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $274.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. The company has a market cap of $155.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.68 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 68.21%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 83,875.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,541,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,980,571,000 after buying an additional 7,532,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,556,912,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $774,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,456 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $4,589,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,301,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,493,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523,665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.