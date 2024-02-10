Susquehanna Raises Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $12.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Susquehanna from $9.50 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNAP. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Snap from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Snap from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, China Renaissance raised Snap from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.70.

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Snap has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,333,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 35,683 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $424,627.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,016,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,092,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 10,047 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $122,071.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,333,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,351,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 2,580.4% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NVP Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

