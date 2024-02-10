sUSD Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.92 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 10th. One sUSD token can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002104 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded down 0% against the US dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $53.96 million and approximately $3.92 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s launch date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 54,268,707 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for sUSD is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin built on the Ethereum blockchain that enables fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without needing to settle into fiat. The Havven network, which sUSD is a part of, is an open source protocol that allows for integration with various exchanges and decentralized platforms. It employs two ERC20 compatible tokens.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

