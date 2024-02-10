Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

SDPI stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.83. Superior Drilling Products has a 52-week low of $0.58 and a 52-week high of $2.21.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $72,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the third quarter worth about $151,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Superior Drilling Products by 3.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 403,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 13,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Drilling Products during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 14.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in North America and internationally. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system technology; and V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system.

