Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Stratasys

Stratasys Stock Performance

Shares of SSYS stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Stratasys has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $887.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.10.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $162.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stratasys will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stratasys

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 42.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,063,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,474,000 after purchasing an additional 315,868 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 5.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 230,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys during the third quarter valued at about $757,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Stratasys by 24.9% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 928,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,951,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 219,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.