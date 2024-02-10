StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $479,025.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

StoneX Group Stock Up 5.1 %

StoneX Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of StoneX Group

About StoneX Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in StoneX Group by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in StoneX Group during the fourth quarter worth about $770,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in StoneX Group by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in StoneX Group by 798.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 18,169 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

