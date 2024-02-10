StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Director Sells $479,025.00 in Stock

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) Director Scott J. Branch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $479,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 519,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,208,184.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
StoneX Group Stock Up 5.1 %
StoneX Group stock opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.88. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.69.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 0.34%. The company had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.10 million. Analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of StoneX Group
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than StoneX Group
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.