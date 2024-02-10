StockNews.com Upgrades New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NJR

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NYSE NJR opened at $41.28 on Wednesday. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $38.92 and a 1 year high of $55.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total transaction of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Jersey Resources

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Jersey Resources

(Get Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.