StockNews.com Lowers ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Hold

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $97.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ESCO Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.50 and a 1-year high of $118.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $107.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.16.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 8.72%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 93.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Further Reading

