StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE LGL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66.

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

