StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
The LGL Group Stock Down 1.4 %
NYSE LGL opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $6.66.
The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that The LGL Group will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The LGL Group Company Profile
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.