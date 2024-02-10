StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $1.76.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 80,730.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,267,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates or leases regulated natural gas transmission and distribution lines and crude oil gathering, storage and transmission pipelines and associated rights-of-way.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.