StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.52. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.80.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AcelRx Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,569,553 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 831,999 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $830,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 122,441 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 81,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.79% of the company’s stock.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and ARX-03, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of procedural anxiety and acute pain.

