StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Kaman (NYSE:KAMN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd.

NYSE KAMN opened at $45.29 on Wednesday. Kaman has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. Kaman’s payout ratio is -46.51%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Kaman during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kaman by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Kaman by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kaman by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kaman by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,923,000 after acquiring an additional 375,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

