Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RAY.A
Stingray Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Stingray Group Company Profile
Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Stingray Group
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.