Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th.

TSE RAY.A opened at C$6.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.37. Stingray Group has a 12-month low of C$4.21 and a 12-month high of C$7.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.96. The firm has a market cap of C$350.18 million, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Stingray Group news, Senior Officer David Purdy acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.42 per share, with a total value of C$487,791.00. In other news, Senior Officer David Purdy purchased 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$487,791.00. Also, insider Mavrik Corp. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.55 per share, with a total value of C$555,000.00. 22.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

