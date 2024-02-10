Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $41.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SHOO. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $41.75 on Wednesday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $29.92 and a 1-year high of $44.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.58. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The textile maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $552.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.98 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 37.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 111.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,714 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,214,000 after buying an additional 35,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,365 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,120,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,072 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,309 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

