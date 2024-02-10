STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. STERIS updated its FY24 guidance to $8.60-$8.70 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 8.600-8.700 EPS.

STERIS Price Performance

STE stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.27. The company had a trading volume of 607,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.56 and a 200 day moving average of $218.38. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Institutional Trading of STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in STERIS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,295,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,739,000 after buying an additional 55,566 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

