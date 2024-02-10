StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $34.54 and last traded at $34.44, with a volume of 80582 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.30.

StepStone Group Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in StepStone Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in StepStone Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 25,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in StepStone Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in StepStone Group by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in StepStone Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

