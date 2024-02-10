Stepan Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.33 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

Separately, CL King upgraded shares of Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Stock Up 0.2 %

SCL opened at $90.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.46. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stepan

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stepan by 26.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Stepan by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 191.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares in the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.