Stelco (TSE:STLC) PT Lowered to C$47.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group set a C$51.00 target price on shares of Stelco and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Stelco currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$49.05.

Get Stelco alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stelco

Stelco Trading Up 0.6 %

Stelco Dividend Announcement

Shares of STLC stock opened at C$38.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 2.37. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$32.93 and a 1-year high of C$60.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.67, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$45.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

About Stelco

(Get Free Report)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.