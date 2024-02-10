State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,545 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Vulcan Materials worth $14,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,044. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.69, for a total value of $166,023.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,885.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $161,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,153 shares of company stock valued at $681,957 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Shares of VMC opened at $240.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.46 and a 200 day moving average of $216.51. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $159.76 and a twelve month high of $240.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.85.

View Our Latest Report on VMC

About Vulcan Materials

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.