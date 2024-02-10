State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 971 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Gartner were worth $15,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Gartner by 0.9% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in Gartner by 3.3% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,024 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 3.9% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $455.25.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.29, for a total transaction of $657,438.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,029,860.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Bressler sold 6,413 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.97, for a total value of $2,686,854.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,973,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,369 shares of company stock worth $8,383,821. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IT stock opened at $463.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.20. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

