State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 8,316 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,316 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $16,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after buying an additional 1,791,149 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 59.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,317,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,002,000 after buying an additional 862,917 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after buying an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Republic Services by 1,185.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,581,000 after acquiring an additional 419,979 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $173.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.27 and a twelve month high of $175.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

