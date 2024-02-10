State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $15.64 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 246,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,228 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of ONEOK worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Choreo LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in ONEOK by 372.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 13,346 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $69.04 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $72.51. The stock has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 72.66%.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.91.

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

