State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,860 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 433,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Edison International were worth $27,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of EIX opened at $64.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Edison International has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $74.92.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.