State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,990 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Consolidated Edison worth $35,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. KeyCorp upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:ED opened at $89.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.37. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $100.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.96 and a 200 day moving average of $90.03.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.