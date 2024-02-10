State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 10,633 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 198,465 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $161.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.86. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.57 and a 12-month high of $189.32. The firm has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock valued at $11,764,950. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

