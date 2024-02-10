State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $29.92 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 889,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,490 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $29,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 992,049 shares in the company, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $35.97 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $30.68 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.77.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

