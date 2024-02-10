State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $25.15 Million Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,780 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in State Street were worth $25,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of State Street by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Stock Performance

STT opened at $72.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average of $71.01. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. State Street had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STT. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of State Street from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

