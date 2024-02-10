State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 35,411 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,411 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Datadog worth $29,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 3.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 29.8% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 15.2% in the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 23,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Datadog by 161.3% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the period. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 1,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $171,199.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,828,113.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total transaction of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 845,304 shares of company stock worth $101,237,869 in the last three months. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.03.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $134.91 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $62.60 and a one year high of $137.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $122.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $547.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

