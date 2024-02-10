Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Standard Lithium (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Standard Lithium Stock Performance

Shares of SLI stock opened at $1.42 on Friday. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Lithium

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Standard Lithium stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,789 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Standard Lithium were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Lithium

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project with area of approximately 150,000 acres located in southern Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp. and changed its name to Standard Lithium Ltd.

