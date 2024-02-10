Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE) Trading Down 1.5%

Standard Life Private Equity Trust (LON:SLPE – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 483.75 ($6.06) and last traded at GBX 512 ($6.42). 243,166 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 157,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 520 ($6.52).

Standard Life Private Equity Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 477.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 458.58. The stock has a market cap of £791.79 million and a PE ratio of 3.30.

About Standard Life Private Equity Trust

SL Private Equity specializes in fund of funds and direct investments. It seeks to invest in mid-market buyouts and expansion capital. It focuses on investments in healthcare, oil and gas services, educational publishing, aero-engineering, and capital goods outside Europe. Within fund of fund investments it seeks to invest in private equity funds focused on mid to large sized buyouts.

