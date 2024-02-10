SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 105,206.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,259,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,223,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245,485 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $220,158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 26,980.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,574,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,802 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,543,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $73,734,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.18. 1,726,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,030,748. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.63. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $50.98 and a 12 month high of $71.24.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.