SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Bought by Managed Asset Portfolios LLC

Managed Asset Portfolios LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,786 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF comprises about 2.7% of Managed Asset Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $17,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,952,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,260 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,686,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,853,000 after acquiring an additional 274,858 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,136,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,325,000 after acquiring an additional 968,618 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 215.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 778,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,489,000 after acquiring an additional 531,961 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 547.8% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 713,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after acquiring an additional 603,585 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. 5,087,015 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,510,525. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

