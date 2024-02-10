Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Down 5.3% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $18.15 and last traded at $18.25. 2,913,508 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 2,041,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.28.

Specifically, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,917 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $77,954.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,138 shares in the company, valued at $272,035.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $97,720.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,585.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,064 shares of company stock worth $204,599 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SONO shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Sonos Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.40.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Sonos had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $305.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.79 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sonos by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sonos by 3.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonos by 23.4% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sonos by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

(Get Free Report)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

Featured Stories

