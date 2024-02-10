Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,721 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Snowflake worth $75,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNOW. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 217,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 447,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,727,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at $458,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 192.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 188,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Snowflake Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $233.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.07 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.20. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.56 and a fifty-two week high of $235.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 33.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNOW. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SNOW

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,738,569.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 736,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,044,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 250,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total transaction of $49,597,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,738,569.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,172 shares of company stock valued at $124,958,555. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.