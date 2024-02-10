Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Raises Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of Markel Group worth $25,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 521.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,057,000 after purchasing an additional 445,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $182,438,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth about $4,150,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,259,000 after acquiring an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,972,000 after acquiring an additional 14,927 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE MKL traded up $20.49 on Friday, reaching $1,428.94. 54,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,125. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,420.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,445.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.70. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Markel Group

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,414.74 per share, with a total value of $141,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,718,474.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 72 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.