Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 88,233 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 229.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 126,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,233 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.12% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $23,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 25,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,928 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.48, for a total transaction of $825,920.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,834,918.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total transaction of $282,143.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,855 shares of company stock worth $2,317,087. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of JBHT stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.58. 502,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,708. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $198.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.38. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.66 and a 52-week high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

