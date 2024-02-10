Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $20.50 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,012 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,034 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $20,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in eBay by 2.6% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 4.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in eBay by 28.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,262 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 47.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 952 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

eBay stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.43. 5,099,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,329,294. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.42. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

eBay Company Profile

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

