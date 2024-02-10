Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 253,152 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,344 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Expedia Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,567,830 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $264,627,000 after purchasing an additional 32,191 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,494,428 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $292,414,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $65,124.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,879.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total value of $9,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,719,777. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,477 shares of company stock worth $13,989,925. Company insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded down $28.36 on Friday, reaching $131.11. 18,487,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,540. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $160.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.90.

Expedia Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

