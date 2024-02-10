Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 552,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,940 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Monster Beverage worth $29,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Down 1.5 %

MNST traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 3,893,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,437,652. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $47.13 and a 1-year high of $60.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.33.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Monster Beverage Profile

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.