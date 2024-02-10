Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 395,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,317 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.08% of PACCAR worth $33,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total transaction of $493,137.48. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $7,578,189.71. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,843,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.32.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.01. 1,474,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,939. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.00. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $67.48 and a 1 year high of $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.31%.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.