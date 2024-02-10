Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Boosts Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,021 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $29,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth $43,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

MMC stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,514. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.31 and a 200 day moving average of $193.39. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.86 and a fifty-two week high of $202.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $201.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.