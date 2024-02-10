Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Mattioli Woods Stock Performance
Shares of LON:MTW opened at GBX 590 ($7.40) on Tuesday. Mattioli Woods has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 650 ($8.15). The company has a market cap of £306.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,105.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 607.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 586.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Mattioli Woods Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is 14,210.53%.
About Mattioli Woods
Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Private Equity Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits. The company offers self invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment and fund management; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.
