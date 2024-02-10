Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Purchased by Liontrust Investment Partners LLP

Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 188,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,454 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $10,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Shopify by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Shopify by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 897,052 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,299,000 after buying an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Shopify by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.04.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $90.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.70 and a beta of 2.27. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $91.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.85.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

