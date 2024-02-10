Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 626 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Exelixis by 100.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 189.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 52.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXEL. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.94.

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,730 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,875.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $1,167,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,184,491.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 120,409 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.61 per share, with a total value of $2,602,038.49. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 910,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,680,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,149 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,603. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

