Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 27,537 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UGI were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 1,379.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UGI by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of UGI during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

UGI Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $23.58 on Friday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $39.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. UGI had a positive return on equity of 14.09% and a negative net margin of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.