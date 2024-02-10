Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 103 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares in the last quarter. 94.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ONTO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of ONTO opened at $180.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.01 and a 1 year high of $180.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.61.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.06 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

