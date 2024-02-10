Shell Asset Management Co. Has $827,000 Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,230 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 35,013 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $170,948,000 after buying an additional 2,930,002 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% during the second quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $137,787,000 after buying an additional 1,901,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4,550.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,735,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,678,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $6.44 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.59.

SWN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $8.24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.59.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

