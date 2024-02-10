Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Sets New 52-Week High at $12.48

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.48 and last traded at $12.48, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Shanghai Industrial Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Shanghai Industrial Company Profile

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company invests in toll road projects and water-related businesses. It also engages in the property development and investment activities, as well as operates hotel.

